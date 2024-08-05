Here's what to know about the violent anti-government protests roiling Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh — What began as peaceful protests by students in Bangladesh against a quota system for government jobs has turned into an unprecedented challenge and rebellion against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ruling Awami League party.
Anti-government protesters across the country said they will march to the capital, Dhaka, on Monday following a weekend of violence left dozens of people dead as the military imposed a curfew for an indefinite period and authorities cut off internet access in an attempt to stem the unrest.
They are demanding that Hasina resign and are seeking justice for the scores of people killed. Since the violence began in July, nearly 300 people have died, according to local media reports.
Here's what we know:
What's happened so far?
The protests, which have drawn hundreds of thousands, began in July with students demonstrating against a controversial quota system that allocated government jobs.