Here's what to know about clean energy in Republican megabill headed to Trump

Congress passed a massive tax and spending cuts package Thursday that curbs billions of dollars in spending across clean energy. That means people will be paying a lot more for home solar, energy efficiency and other green technologies — and the nation's efforts to address climate change just got a lot more challenging.
The bill supports mining, drilling and production of the oil, coal and gas that are largely driving Earth's warming and the increasingly deadly and costly extreme weather that comes with it. Producing and burning these fossil fuels also contributes to air pollution and human health problems.
At the same time, the bill slashes tax credits for clean technologies including wind and solar energy. That will likely mean delay or cancellation of countless projects, affecting thousands of jobs and driving up household energy costs.
Here are four things to know about what the bill means for clean energy:
Cuts to home energy
credits will make updates more costly
The climate law passed during former President Joe Biden's term included tax credits for systems and projects at home — like solar and batteries — that save homeowners money over time and significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions.
These systems have gotten cheaper over the years but they're still hefty upfront expenses that some homeowners would struggle to absorb without the credits. An average rooftop solar installation can run $20,000 or more; the credit has covered almost one-third of that. An average heat pump typically costs several thousand dollars; the tax credit reimbursed up to 30% of the cost, or $2,000.