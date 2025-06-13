Here's what to expect at the Army's 250th anniversary parade on Trump's birthday

WASHINGTON — The tanks are staged and ready to roll. Fencing and barriers are up. Protective metal plating has been laid out on Washington's streets.
And more than 6,000 troops are poised to march near the National Mall to honor the Army's 250th anniversary on Saturday, which happens to be President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.
With preparations well in hand, one big unknown is the weather. Rain is in the forecast, so there is a chance the parade could be interrupted by thunderstorms.
White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Thursday that rain or shine the parade will go on. But it could be delayed if there is lightning.
''No matter what, a historic celebration of our military service members will take place!'' Kelly said in a statement.
Daylong festivities celebrating the Army are planned on the National Mall — featuring NFL players, fitness competitions and displays — culminating in the parade, which is estimated to cost $25 million to $45 million. The Army expects as many as 200,000 people to attend.
A special reviewing area is being set up for the president, where he will be watching as each formation passes the White House.
Here's what to expect at the parade Saturday: