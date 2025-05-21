Here's what to expect at the Army's 250th anniversary parade on Trump's birthday

WASHINGTON — The Army on Wednesday started loading up some of the tanks that will take to the streets of the nation's capital during the 250th anniversary celebration of the service next month, which will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers.
The event has grown extensively in scope and size since Army planners started working on a festival two years ago to mark the day and have now added a military parade — which President Donald Trump had unsuccessfully tried to do during his first term.
The Army's anniversary celebration is set for June 14, which also happens to be Trump's birthday.
It will include concerts, fireworks, NFL players, fitness competitions and displays all over the National Mall for daylong festivities. The Army expects as many as 200,000 people could attend and that putting on the celebration will cost an estimated $25 million to $45 million.
Here's what to expect during the all-day festival and 6 p.m. parade:
The tanks and armored vehicles
The Army was putting 28 M1 Abrams main battle tanks onto rail cars at Fort Cavazos in Texas on Wednesday. The tanks weigh more than 60 tons apiece and will take about nine or 10 days to travel by rail to Maryland, where they will be loaded onto trucks to be driven into Washington, D.C. and offloaded at a staging area near the Lincoln Memorial.
On the day of the parade, those tanks as well as 28 tracked Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 28 wheeled Stryker combat vehicles, four tracked M-109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and other towed artillery will maneuver to the start of the parade route just off the National Mall. They will travel toward the White House, driving over thick metal plating to protect the streets at some parade points where the vehicles make a sharp turn.