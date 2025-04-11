Here's what some exporters in China say about Trump's trade war

YIWU, China — The trade war between the world's two largest economies is escalating as China on Friday slapped a 125% tariff on U.S. goods in response to President Donald Trump's 145% tariff on Chinese products.
Caught in the crosshairs are businesses that are part of the more than $582.4 billion trade between the countries, with Chinese exporters making up the bulk of that exchange.
Here's what some of them had to say. Most of them spoke in the eastern city of Yiwu, known as home to the world's largest wholesale market:
JIANG JIAYU, owner of Yiwu Jiayu Festive Supplies Co.
American customers would normally be placing their Christmas orders at this time of year, she said, but right now, there is no sign of them. U.S. customers make up about 10% of Jiang's business. She said she didn't understand the purpose of Trump's tariffs.
''Can the U.S. produce what China, or Yiwu is producing now? Ordinary people are the ones who will get hurt the most by the tariffs," she said. "I don't think he can continue his behavior for long.''
But she said she would rather pull out of the market completely than pay the hefty U.S. tariffs.
''At worst, we just quit,'' she said. ''We will not lose money just to keep this market.''