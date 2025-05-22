Here's the late changes Republicans made to Trump's big bill

— The revised bill quadruples the cap on the state and local tax deduction to $40,000 for households with incomes up to $500,000, with the deduction gradually phasing down for taxpayers above that income threshold. Also, the cap and income threshold will increase 1% annually over 10 years, which is generally below the rate of inflation. Increasing what is known as the SALT cap was a big issue that divided the Republican conference. The current cap is $10,000. GOP leaders agreed to a higher amount to win over support from Republicans in New York, New Jersey and California.