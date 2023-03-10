The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in Minneapolis will hold precinct caucuses on Tuesday.

In all wards except Ward 12 and 13, a non-attendee form will be available in lieu of an in-person caucus. Forms can be submitted online before 11:59 p.m. Tuesday or printed and dropped off at your Ward drop location from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Drop off locations can be found on the Minneapolis DFL website.

All precincts in Ward 12 can attend an in person caucus at Roosevelt School at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. In-person caucuses in Ward 13 will begin at 7 p.m. and location will vary by precinct.

To find out which precinct you reside in, check out the state's polling place finder.

In the non-attendee form, residents are able to select if they would like to be a delegate or to volunteer at their ward convention. Chosen delegates will be able to vote to endorse a candidate during the ward convention. Most wards will hold conventions between the end of April and early May.

Up to 400 delegates can be selected for each ward. If more than 400 delegates apply, they will be selected at random from pools of each candidate's supporters during a Zoom meeting. A Zoom schedule and meeting recordings will be made available online.

The Minnesota Republican Party will not be holding precinct caucuses in Minneapolis, but upcoming convention meetings across the state are available on their website.