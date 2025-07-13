Here's how Nigerians remember Buhari, who ruled both as a dictator and a democrat

LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari, who ruled Africa's most populous nation twice as a military dictator and a democratic president, died on Sunday at age 82 and is being remembered as a divisive figure who oversaw one of the country's most troubled periods.
''He inherited unprecedented goodwill and squandered it," Olive Chiemerie, a Lagos-based writer, told The Associated Press. "His legacy is one of missed opportunities, deepening inequality and a country left to pick up the pieces.''
Here are some highlights of Buhari's presidency:
‘EndSARS' protests
In October 2020, thousands of youths took to the streets to protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS, a police unit accused by rights groups and others of extrajudicial killings, torture and extortion.
Buhari initially responded by disbanding the unit. As the protests grew stronger with broader demands for better governance, however, his government deployed security forces to resist the demonstrations.
On Oct. 20, soldiers opened fire at peaceful protesters in the economic hub of Lagos, killing at least 12 people, according to rights groups. Buhari didn't acknowledge the shootings in a nationwide address that called protesters ''rioters'' and warned them against ''undermining national security."
Ban on Twitter