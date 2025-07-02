Here's how millions of people could lose health insurance if Trump's tax bill becomes law

WASHINGTON — Roughly 11.8 million adults and children will be at risk for losing health insurance if Republicans' domestic policy package becomes a law.
The losses won't come all at once. The GOP's '' One Big, Beautiful Bill Act '' makes changes that will whittle away at enrollment through federal health care programs like Medicaid and Obamacare over a decade in order to wrest nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and the Children's Health Insurance Program.
The bill is likely to reverse years of escalating health insurance rates in the U.S., gains that have also been marked by record spending on federally-funded health care coverage. Roughly 78 million adults and children are enrolled in Medicaid's programs while 24 million people are enrolled in the ACA's marketplaces.
Medicaid is a joint federal-state venture that is administered by the states. The program goes by different names in some states, like Medi-Cal in California, BadgerCare in Wisconsin, or MassHealth in Massachusetts.
A look at some of the ways in which people may lose health care coverage under the GOP's plan:
Medicaid or Obamacare enrollee? Your income and eligibility will be checked closely and more often.
Under the GOP's plan, states will need to verify a person's income to check Medicaid eligibility every six months.
People who are homeless or transient may miss notices from the government to fill out paperwork more frequently, said Martha Santana-Chin, the CEO of L.A. Care Health Plan, which provides Medicaid for millions of Los Angelenos. They'll lose their coverage if they don't respond.