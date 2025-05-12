Here's a look at the sectors getting a boost from the truce in the US-China trade war

Shares of many companies that source at least some of their goods from China are surging on Monday as U.S. and Chinese officials announced that they had reached a deal to roll back most of their recent tariffs and called a 90-day truce in their trade war to allow for more talks on resolving their trade disputes.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the U.S. agreed to drop its 145% tariff rate on Chinese goods by 115 percentage points to 30%, while China agreed to lower its rate on U.S. goods by the same amount to 10%.
There's still big challenges remaining in the negotiations between China and the United States, but the mood nevertheless was ebullient across Wall Street on Monday, and gains were widespread.
Here's a look at some of the sectors impacted by the U.S.-China tariff announcement.
Footwear and Athletic Gear
Many of these companies have some of their production in China and elsewhere in Asia. About 97% of the clothes and shoes purchased in the U.S. are imported, predominantly from Asia, the American Apparel & Footwear Association said last month, citing its most recent data.
Nike, up 6.7%
Foot Locker, up 10.1%