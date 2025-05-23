Here's a look at recent aircraft tragedies, mishaps and close calls

At least three people were killed when a private jet crashed into a San Diego neighborhood Thursday morning, adding to the long list of aviation disasters this year.
About 100 people had to be evacuated after the plane struck at least one home and jet fuel caught fire throughout the neighborhood. The Federal Aviation Administration said six people were aboard the plane. It wasn't clear how many died, although music agency Sound Talent Group said its co-founder and two other employees died in the crash.
Many people are concerned about aviation safety after all the aircraft collisions and near-misses.
Disasters have ranged from the midair collision that killed 67 people near Washington, D.C., in January to an airliner clipping another in February while taxiing at the Seattle airport. In March, an American Airlines plane caught fire after landing in Denver, sending 12 people to the hospital. A sightseeing helicopter broke apart and crashed into the Hudson River between New York City and New Jersey last month, killing six people.
Federal officials have tried to reassure travelers that flying is the safest mode of transportation, and statistics support that. But the cascade of headlines about all the things that have gone wrong is drawing increasing attention.
Here is a look at some of the recent tragedies and mishaps:
Recent fatal crashes
— The New York helicopter that crashed on April 10 departed a downtown heliport. The flight lasted less than 18 minutes. Radar data shows the helicopter flew north along the Manhattan skyline, then south toward the Statue of Liberty. The victims in this crash included a family from Spain who was celebrating the ninth birthday of one of their children.