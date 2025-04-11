Here's a look at recent aircraft tragedies, mishaps and close calls

NEW YORK — Six people were killed Thursday in the latest string of aviation disasters after a sightseeing helicopter broke apart and crashed into the Hudson River between New York City and New Jersey.
The crash comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of aircraft collisions and near-misses.
Disasters have ranged from the midair collision that killed 67 people near Washington in January to an airliner clipping another in February while taxiing at the Seattle airport. In March, an American Airlines plane caught fire after landing in Denver, sending 12 people to the hospital.
Federal officials have tried to reassure travelers that flying is the safest mode of transportation, and statistics support that. But the cascade of headlines about things going wrong on aircraft is drawing increasing attention.
Here is a look at some of the recent tragedies and mishaps:
Recent fatal crashes
— The New York helicopter that crashed on Thursday departed a downtown heliport. The flight lasted less than 18 minutes. Radar data shows the helicopter flew north along the Manhattan skyline and then south toward the Statue of Liberty. The victims in the latest accident include a family from Spain who was celebrating the ninth birthday of one of their children.
— Three people were killed and one was injured when a small plane crashed Friday morning in Boca Raton, Florida, near a major interstate highway and pushed a car onto railroad tracks.