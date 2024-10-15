Hereditary nobles have sat in Britain's Parliament for centuries. Their time may be up

Britain's Parliament has two chambers: the House of Commons, whose members are directly elected by voters in 650 constituencies across the U.K.; and the unelected Lords. For centuries it was made up of noblemen — women were not allowed until 1963 — whose voting rights were passed down to their children along with their titles. In the 1950s these were joined by ''life peers'' — retired politicians, civic leaders and other notables appointed by the government.