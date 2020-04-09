Largely behind the scenes, these heroes are tracking the virus, studying the effectiveness of PPE, even donating plasma after their own frightening bout with COVID-19. This month you have an opportunity to thank the scientists and researchers who are working day and night to crack the code on COVID-19 as quickly as possible. And Minnesota can be proud that so many national leaders reside right here in our state.
Some of your messages will be published in the Aug. 29 Inspired print section and online, too. Please be specific and limit your remarks to a couple sentences. Take a look at how readers have honored other front-line workers, from first responders to delivery people.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Woman found shot in the head in a home on St. Paul's East Side
Initial reports are that a woman was killed in a home where several children were.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
East Metro
Citing safety, St. Paul will clear I-35E homeless encampment
Officials haven't yet notified occupants but say they'll be given time to move.
Coronavirus
Faculty of UMD's largest college threatens to teach online only
They want the campus better prepared for COVID-19.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police union President Bob Kroll bashes chief in radio interview
Saying he won't back down, he pledged not to retire any time soon