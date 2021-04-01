OPENING DAY 2021
Starting pitchers: Twins RHP Kenta Maeda vs. Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff
•NL? First time Twins have opened against a National League team.
•Where? Miller Park has been renamed American Family Field.
• Hank! Brewers will have moment of silence to honor the late Hank Aaron.
• Opening Days: Twins are 27-33.
• TV: Bally Sports North (formerly FSN).
Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
