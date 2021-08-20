Q: My dog's not sleeping through the night, and that means I'm not sleeping through the night, either. Help!

A: You don't say how old your dog is, but if he's a young puppy, he's probably experiencing normal anxiety related to being in a new home, with new people and maybe other animals, and away from mom and littermates for the first time. Help him relax by putting his crate next to your bed so he can smell you and hear you breathing through the night. That will help him bond to you while gaining independence by sleeping on his own.

Some dogs scratch all night because they're itching from allergies, dry skin or — let's hope not — fleas. Some things to try: Launder his bedding with detergent that's free of fragrances and dyes. Bathe him with moisturizing shampoo and conditioner made for dogs. Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air. If those things don't help, talk to your veterinarian about an elimination diet to test for food allergies or medication that can help reduce itching.

Restless dogs who are pacing and panting may have pain from arthritis, gastric torsion (bloat) or the bellyache that precedes diarrhea. Restlessness can also signal heart disease. Dogs with enlarged hearts may have trouble finding a comfortable sleeping position. Restlessness, coughing (especially at night) and labored breathing can indicate congestive heart failure. If your dog has any of these symptoms, take hin to a veterinarian as soon as possible.

Finally, dogs with dementia (called canine cognitive dysfunction) often change sleep habits. Your veterinarian can prescribe medication that may help.

Dr. Marty Becker

