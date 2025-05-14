Here is how California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to address a $12 billion budget shortfall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California would scale back state Medicaid coverage for immigrants without legal status, eliminate coverage for certain weight loss drugs and use money from a key climate program to help fund state fire response under a $322-billion budget proposal announced Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The Democratic governor's plan aims to fill a projected $12 billion budget hole he attributed to the Trump administration's economic policies, a volatile stock market causing a decline in revenues from wealthy taxpayers, and a reduction in global tourism.
''California's fundamental values don't change just because the federal winds have shifted," Newsom said in a statement. "Even as the Trump Slump slows the economy and hits our revenues, we're delivering bold proposals to build more housing, lower costs for working families, and invest in our kids.''
California is required by law to balance its budget every year. Newsom first unveiled a plan in January without a projected shortfall. His revised proposal now heads to state lawmakers, who have until mid-June to negotiate before a final budget act must be passed.
Here is a look at some of what Newsom is proposing:
Health care and human services
Newsom plans to freeze enrollment for low-income adult immigrants without legal status and require eligible adults to pay a $100 monthly premium. He said the proposed changes to the program would save the state $5.4 billion by the 2028-2029 fiscal year.
The governor also proposed eliminating state health care coverage for certain drugs used for weight loss beginning in January 2026, which would save an estimated $85 million for the upcoming fiscal year and $680 million by fiscal year 2028-2029.