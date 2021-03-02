Through its history, Viacom and CBS have shaken up genres, including reality TV with MTV's "The Real World," kids' shows with Nickelodeon and TV news with "60 Minutes." The combined company is hoping to do it all again, this time via streaming.

With the launch of Paramount Plus on Thursday, a rebranding of CBS All Access, ViacomCBS Inc. plans to compete in the streaming wars by leveraging legacy brands including MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Paramount and CBS.

It will cost $9.99 a month for its premium, commercial-free tier, which is the same as the price of its predecessor. Its basic ad-supported tier, which debuts in June, will cost $4.99 a month, or $1 less than CBS All Access.

ViacomCBS' effort faces an increasingly competitive market of streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Discovery Plus.

Among the programming the venture has announced is a reboot of the classic CBS sitcom "Frasier" with Kelsey Grammer set to reprise his role, as well as a "Beavis and Butt-head" movie and a revival of the Nickelodeon cartoon "Rugrats." The company also is focusing on its long-in-the-works series adaptation of the video game "Halo." As with CBS All Access, a major factor will be live sports, including the NFL, soccer and PGA golf.

"This is not your father's Viacom, and it's not my father's, either," said company chairwoman Shari Redstone, referring to her late father, Sumner Redstone. "This is a ViacomCBS that is being reimagined for a new kind of marketplace and a new kind of consumer."

No internal doubts

Redstone pushed back on critics who have questioned whether the company has gone far enough in its pivot to streaming.

"We are not confused about what we do. We are a pure-play content company," she said. "Some people will tell you that a company like ours has to choose, that we're either all-in on linear or all-in on streaming. We think that's a false choice. We're not about only linear or only streaming. We're about both linear and streaming."

The Paramount Pictures Library, which includes an estimated 2,500 films from Paramount and Miramax, is part of the new package. The revamped service is leaning more on those movies — including "The Godfather," "Chinatown" and the "Star Trek" films — than the CBS broadcast network, which skews older than other TV channels.

And in a major shift to its movie strategy, some new movies will head to Paramount Plus 30 to 45 days after their theatrical launches, compared with the traditional 90 days.

The service expects to get a big promotional boost from CBS' broadcast of March Madness college basketball tournament games. Executives also highlight existing services Pluto TV (the free, ad-based streamer the company acquired two years ago), Showtime and BET, as well as its stand-alone BET Plus.

The company projected that streaming subscribers will reach 65 million to 75 million by the end of 2024. For comparison, Netflix has 203 million global subscribers, while Disney Plus is nearing the 100 million milestone.