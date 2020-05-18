Here comes another Purple memoir.

Brownmark, bassist for Prince & the Revolution, has penned “My Life in the Purple Kingdom,” due in September from the University of Minnesota Press.

The 176-page paperback will chronicle Minneapolis native Mark Brown’s life from his teen band Phantasy to getting a cold call from Prince to join the Revolution at age 19 in 1981.

In addition to working with Prince, Brownmark produced the Twin Cities funk-rock band Mazarati and recorded a few solo albums for Motown in the late 1980s. The Revolution started performing again in 2016 after Prince’s death.

For his memoir, Brownmark collaborated with Twin Cities filmmaker Cynthia Uhrich.

Questlove, the well-known Roots drummer and Prince super fan, wrote the foreword.

Since Prince died, books have been written by his ex-wife Mayte Garcia, ex-manager Owen Husney and Time frontman Morris Day as well as Purple photographers Robert Whitman, Allen Beaulieu, Randee St. Nicholas, Steve Parke and Afshin Shahidi.

And, of course, Prince’s own memoir, “The Beautiful Ones,” was published in October 2019.