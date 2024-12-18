Just like the boys hockey rankings this week, not much wholesale movement in the numbers.
Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey
High school hockey writer David La Vaque’s rankings of the top 25 girls hockey teams in Minnesota.
Maple Grove is the exception, however. The Crimson jumped from No. 14 last week into the top 10 via a respectable one-goal loss to top-ranked Centennial/Spring Lake Park. Meanwhile, River Lakes enters the top 25 after winning three consecutive games against Class 1A opponents.
Records through Tuesday, Dec. 17.
1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (11-0): Last week: No. 1.
2. Minnetonka (10-1-1): Last week: No. 2.
3. Hill-Murray (9-1): Last week: No. 3.
4. Dodge County (8-1-1): Last week: No. 4.
5. Edina (9-2): Last week: No. 5.
6. Holy Family (7-2): Last week: No. 6.
7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-1-1): Last week: No. 7.
8. Maple Grove (6-3-1): Last week: 14.
9. Woodbury (10-0-1): Last week: No. 8.
10. Moorhead (5-2-1): Last week: No. 9.
11. Holy Angels (8-2-1): Last week: No. 10.
12. Orono (8-3-2): Last week: No. 11.
12. Warroad (6-2): Last week: No. 12.
13. Andover (6-4): Last week: No. 13.
14. Roseau (8-3): Last week: No. 15.
15. Hutchinson (7-3) Last week: T-No. 19.
16. Bemidji (7-4): Last week: No. 16.
17. Grand Rapids/Greenway (8-3): Last week: No. 17.
18. Proctor/Hermantown (10-3): Last week: No. 18.
19. Albert Lea (9-1-1): Last week: T-No. 19.
20. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (6-4): Last week: No. 20.
21. Apple Valley (7-5-1): Last week: No. 21.
22. Northfield (6-4-1): Last week: No. 22.
23. River Lakes (8-6): Last week: N/R
24. Marshall (13-1): Last week: No. 24
25. Minnesota River (10-1-0): Last week: No. 25.
An undefeated St. Thomas Academy team remains the No. 1-ranked team in Minnesota per David La Vaque. No other teams fell or improved by more than a few spots in this week's rankings.