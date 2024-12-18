High Schools

Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey

High school hockey writer David La Vaque’s rankings of the top 25 girls hockey teams in Minnesota.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 18, 2024 at 4:43PM
Orono remains in the top 25, albeit one spot lower than last week. Pictured, senior Zoe Lopez Orono at the 2024 Class 1A state quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center. (Carlos Gonzalez)

Just like the boys hockey rankings this week, not much wholesale movement in the numbers.

Maple Grove is the exception, however. The Crimson jumped from No. 14 last week into the top 10 via a respectable one-goal loss to top-ranked Centennial/Spring Lake Park. Meanwhile, River Lakes enters the top 25 after winning three consecutive games against Class 1A opponents.

Records through Tuesday, Dec. 17.

1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (11-0): Last week: No. 1.

2. Minnetonka (10-1-1): Last week: No. 2.

3. Hill-Murray (9-1): Last week: No. 3.

4. Dodge County (8-1-1): Last week: No. 4.

5. Edina (9-2): Last week: No. 5.

6. Holy Family (7-2): Last week: No. 6.

7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-1-1): Last week: No. 7.

8. Maple Grove (6-3-1): Last week: 14.

9. Woodbury (10-0-1): Last week: No. 8.

10. Moorhead (5-2-1): Last week: No. 9.

11. Holy Angels (8-2-1): Last week: No. 10.

12. Orono (8-3-2): Last week: No. 11.

12. Warroad (6-2): Last week: No. 12.

13. Andover (6-4): Last week: No. 13.

14. Roseau (8-3): Last week: No. 15.

15. Hutchinson (7-3) Last week: T-No. 19.

16. Bemidji (7-4): Last week: No. 16.

17. Grand Rapids/Greenway (8-3): Last week: No. 17.

18. Proctor/Hermantown (10-3): Last week: No. 18.

19. Albert Lea (9-1-1): Last week: T-No. 19.

20. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (6-4): Last week: No. 20.

21. Apple Valley (7-5-1): Last week: No. 21.

22. Northfield (6-4-1): Last week: No. 22.

23. River Lakes (8-6): Last week: N/R

24. Marshall (13-1): Last week: No. 24

25. Minnesota River (10-1-0): Last week: No. 25.

about the writer

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Boys Hockey: Eden Prairie rockets into top 10 in Star Tribune's Top 25 rankings

card image

An undefeated St. Thomas Academy team remains the No. 1-ranked team in Minnesota per David La Vaque. No other teams fell or improved by more than a few spots in this week's rankings.

High Schools

Girls Hockey: Centennial/Spring Lake Park remains No. 1 in Star Tribune's Top 25 rankings

card image

High Schools

No mountains nearby? Elite Hopkins athlete makes Minnesota work for him, whether he's skiing or pedaling.

card image