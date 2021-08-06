Please stand by

Delta Air Lines is extending the ability to stand by for an earlier or later flight on the same day for free — a perk that previously cost $75 for non-elite passengers. To change a flight on your day of travel, navigate to "Same-Day Change" on the Delta app or website and search for your options. If a seat in your same fare class is available, you can confirm the change for $75 (free for Gold Medallion members and higher). If a seat is not available, you can stand by for free, and if a seat becomes available later, you won't be charged a fee. This new feature is available for all tickets except — you guessed it — basic economy.

Simon Peter Groebner

Canada opens

Beginning Monday, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the United States will be permitted to enter Canada for nonessential travel. Unvaccinated children under age 12 can accompany a fully vaccinated parent, stepparent, guardian or tutor. Travelers are required to provide COVID‑19-related information electronically through ArriveCAN (app or web portal), including proof of vaccination, before departing for Canada; meet the pre-entry testing requirements; be asymptomatic upon arrival; and have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation ready to show upon request.

Seattle Times

Passport crunch

Travelers trying to get or renew their passports should plan on wait times of up to six months, the State Department announced. Even after paying the expedited fee, some travelers are reporting longer wait times. And those seeking both expedited and non-expedited passports say they are getting no information about their status. "It's still saying the same thing, processing, and they haven't even cashed my original check," said traveler Estella Valdez. Most passport agencies seem to be strictly by appointment right now. A few are accepting walk-in appointments, and desperate travelers are waiting in line for hours at those agencies in hopes of getting passports.

Chicago Tribune

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is expected to open in the spring.

Star Wars hotel

Imagineers have shared more details about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The immersive experience — casually referred to as "Star Wars Hotel" — will be available in spring 2022. It is under construction near Disney's Hollywood Studios. The two-day, two-night adventure will be connected literally and figuratively with the Star Wars universe, some of which will be accomplished via Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the theme park. "The stories that are going to take place on our Galactic Starcruiser were designed to intersect with the stories of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," says Scott Trowbridge at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Orlando Sentinel

Rental car strategy

There's no need to book a rental car from the moment you arrive at your destination until the day you leave if it's just going to sit in the hotel parking lot and rack up parking fees for half the trip. Arrange your itinerary so you can manage a few days without a car, then rent one for the part of the trip when you need to drive. A car rental location within the city may also be more cost-effective than at the airport. At Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., fees drive up rental prices. At a rental location in downtown D.C., the base price for a similar car is higher, but with fewer fees, you may end up spending less overall.

Nerd Wallet