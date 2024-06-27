Here's a look at the state of COVID-19 in the U.S. as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention establishes its latest advice on vaccinations.

Deaths

About 300 COVID-19-associated deaths were occurring weekly in May, according to the most recent provisional CDC data. That's the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. Nearly 26,000 people died from COVID-19 in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021 — the highest weekly toll in the pandemic.

Hospitalizations

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate is 1.5 per 100,000 hospital visits. That's up from about 1.1 in mid-May. It peaked at 35 in early 2022.

Cases

Individual COVID-19 cases are no longer tracked, but health officials can analyze wastewater to help them get a big-picture look at where the virus may be spreading. The CDC describes current wastewater levels as ''low'' nationwide but inching up, with higher levels noted in Florida, Utah, California and Hawaii.

Vaccinations

As of May 11, fewer than one-quarter of U.S. adults had received the latest COVID-19 shot. About 42% of people 75 and older — those most vulnerable to severe disease and death from COVID-19 — got the latest shots.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.