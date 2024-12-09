With the kickoff of the high school wrestling season, staff writer Jim Paulsen compiled a Top 20 teams across the state of Minnesota.
High school wrestling 2024-25: The top 20 teams in Minnesota to watch this season
St. Michael-Albertville looks poised to repeat in Class 3A while reigning state football champs Becker, Jackson Country Central and Minneota show strength on the mats, too.
Note: All teams are in Class 3A unless noted
1. St. Michael-Albertville: The defending Class 3A champs are loaded once again, with elite level talent at nearly every weight.
2. Mounds View: After a disappointingly-decided loss in the 3A championship match, the Mustangs have a few holes to fill but a score to settle.
3. Shakopee: The Sabers were the highest-placing Minnesota team at the rugged Dan Gable Donnybrook invitational in Coralville, Iowa, over the weekend, finishing 9th out of 38 teams.
4. Simley (2A): There are some who believe the Spartans are backsliding just a bit, but after six straight 2A state titles, I refuse to underestimate them.
5. Kasson-Mantorville (2A): Many wrestling observers’ choice at the biggest threat to end Simley’s remarkable run.
6. Staples-Motley (1A): The Cardinals are plenty deep, with ranked wrestlers at 10 of 13 weights.
7. Chatfield (1A): The Gophers rolled over Staples-Motley in the 1A state finals a year ago. Staples-Motley returned the favor in the Class 2A football semifinals last month. Is this a burgeoning rivalry?
8. Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran (2A): With the Friederich brothers dominating early in matches, the Royals will spend most of their matches wrestling with a lead … which matters.
9. Stillwater: Last season, Mounds View supplanted Stillwater as the Beasts in the East (metro). But the Ponies are still a team to be reckoned with.
10. Becker (2A): Hoping to beat the Bulldogs? Better build a lead early because Becker looks strong at the middle weights.
11. Willmar: The Cardinals will go as far as the Carlson boys — Cavin at 145 pounds and Conlan at 152 pounds — can lead them.
12. Jackson County Central (1A): Never overlook a team coming off a state football championship. I can say the same for Becker.
13. Marshall (2A): There’s talent in this southwest Minnesota town, led by 114-pounder Lincoln Christenson and 127-pounder Landon Marthaler.
14. Albert Lea: Also coming off a top 10 finish at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, just one place behind Shakopee
15. Northfield: Things are looking strong for the Raiders, who have five state tournament participants back and a thriving girls program.
16. Totino-Grace (2A): Led by the Refsnider brothers — Logan and Jackson — the Eagles have top talent bookending their lineup.
17. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2A): The Rebels are big and burly, with strength at the upper weights. I love the name of heavyweight Roy Rude, which seems like he should be headlining in the WWE.
18. Minneota (1A): See comment above never overlooking programs with recent state championship football teams. They know discipline, they know sacrifice, they know how to win.
19. Holdingford (1A): If the Huskers can pile up some team points at the lighter weights, they’ll put lot of matches away once they reach the middle weights, where they look exceptional.
20. Hastings: With plenty of talent running through the light weights, expect the Raiders to pile up a lot of team points early.
