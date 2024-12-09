High Schools

High school wrestling 2024-25: The top 20 teams in Minnesota to watch this season

St. Michael-Albertville looks poised to repeat in Class 3A while reigning state football champs Becker, Jackson Country Central and Minneota show strength on the mats, too.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 9, 2024 at 9:00PM
The St. Michael-Albertville team captains lead their team after receiving the championship trophy at the Class 3A team wrestling championship at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Feb. 29. (Matt Blewett/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

With the kickoff of the high school wrestling season, staff writer Jim Paulsen compiled a Top 20 teams across the state of Minnesota.

Note: All teams are in Class 3A unless noted

1. St. Michael-Albertville: The defending Class 3A champs are loaded once again, with elite level talent at nearly every weight.

2. Mounds View: After a disappointingly-decided loss in the 3A championship match, the Mustangs have a few holes to fill but a score to settle.

3. Shakopee: The Sabers were the highest-placing Minnesota team at the rugged Dan Gable Donnybrook invitational in Coralville, Iowa, over the weekend, finishing 9th out of 38 teams.

4. Simley (2A): There are some who believe the Spartans are backsliding just a bit, but after six straight 2A state titles, I refuse to underestimate them.

5. Kasson-Mantorville (2A): Many wrestling observers’ choice at the biggest threat to end Simley’s remarkable run.

6. Staples-Motley (1A): The Cardinals are plenty deep, with ranked wrestlers at 10 of 13 weights.

7. Chatfield (1A): The Gophers rolled over Staples-Motley in the 1A state finals a year ago. Staples-Motley returned the favor in the Class 2A football semifinals last month. Is this a burgeoning rivalry?

8. Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran (2A): With the Friederich brothers dominating early in matches, the Royals will spend most of their matches wrestling with a lead … which matters.

9. Stillwater: Last season, Mounds View supplanted Stillwater as the Beasts in the East (metro). But the Ponies are still a team to be reckoned with.

10. Becker (2A): Hoping to beat the Bulldogs? Better build a lead early because Becker looks strong at the middle weights.

11. Willmar: The Cardinals will go as far as the Carlson boys — Cavin at 145 pounds and Conlan at 152 pounds — can lead them.

12. Jackson County Central (1A): Never overlook a team coming off a state football championship. I can say the same for Becker.

13. Marshall (2A): There’s talent in this southwest Minnesota town, led by 114-pounder Lincoln Christenson and 127-pounder Landon Marthaler.

14. Albert Lea: Also coming off a top 10 finish at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, just one place behind Shakopee

15. Northfield: Things are looking strong for the Raiders, who have five state tournament participants back and a thriving girls program.

16. Totino-Grace (2A): Led by the Refsnider brothers — Logan and Jackson — the Eagles have top talent bookending their lineup.

17. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2A): The Rebels are big and burly, with strength at the upper weights. I love the name of heavyweight Roy Rude, which seems like he should be headlining in the WWE.

18. Minneota (1A): See comment above never overlooking programs with recent state championship football teams. They know discipline, they know sacrifice, they know how to win.

19. Holdingford (1A): If the Huskers can pile up some team points at the lighter weights, they’ll put lot of matches away once they reach the middle weights, where they look exceptional.

20. Hastings: With plenty of talent running through the light weights, expect the Raiders to pile up a lot of team points early.

about the writer

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

