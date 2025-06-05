Nation

Here are the 12 countries Trump placed under travel bans, and the 7 newly under travel restrictions

President Donald Trump cited a range of reasons for placing 19 countries under new travel bans or restrictions in the U.S.

June 5, 2025 at 2:36AM

They include allegations of lax screening of travelers, ''a significant terrorist presence'' in its territory, a government that wasn't cooperative enough in accepting deported citizens or residents who were prone to overstaying their visas in the United States.

Here are the 12 countries placed under the ban, and the seven placed under travel restrictions:

Banned from US travel

Afghanistan

Chad

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Myanmar

Republic of the Congo

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Restricted on US travel

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

