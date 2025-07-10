Here are some things you can do to be better prepared for major flooding

Bicette-McCain said it is never a good idea to touch the stormwater because it is impossible to know how contaminated it is. The only exception is if the space you're in is so dangerous that you have to trudge through water to get somewhere safer. In that case, she recommended finding an umbrella or big stick to judge how deep the water is or whether there is debris in front of you. ''We're talking very turbulent, very putrid waters that you can't see through,'' she said.