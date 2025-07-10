Here are some things you can do to be better prepared for major flooding

Catastrophic floods can be difficult to prepare for. Sometimes evacuation is the right call, but if it's too late the best bet is to find higher ground nearby. The stakes can be high, because a flash flood may give those in its path only minutes or seconds to react.
The right moves depend on the storm and the geography, said James Doss-Gollin, an assistant professor who teaches civil and environmental engineering at Rice University. For example, the advice won't be the same for people who live near a beach and those who live by a river, he said.
''Some places you're worried about the water moving really fast in the river. Some places you're worried about roads getting flooded, but the water might not be moving very fast. So often your local community is going to have the best information,'' he said.
Regardless of the storm or where it's happening, Richina Bicette-McCain, an emergency physician with Baylor College of Medicine, said preparation is key.
''One of my favorite phrases is if you stay ready, then you don't have to get ready," she said.
Before the flooding starts
If you live in the United States, make sure the National Weather Service's automatic weather alerts on your phone are activated. If you live in another country, find out what the weather agency and how they provide alerts.
If you don't have a phone or it's not working, the weather service recommends NOAA Weather Radio, local news coverage and listening for the Emergency Alert System on TV and radio broadcasts. These alerts typically include a few key phrases that indicate how serious the threat is. Here's a quick glossary: