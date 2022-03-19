If you're eagerly anticipating a tax refund in the coming weeks, you have good reason to be optimistic: The IRS reports that about 77% of tax returns filed last year generated a refund, and the average refund was $2,815.

Even though what can feel like a gift from the government is actually a delayed receipt of your own money, the best use of those funds is not always apparent.

This year the question is even more fraught, with many households facing increasing financial pressure from inflation, rising interest rates and expiring government-assistance programs tied to the pandemic. Advance child tax credits, for example, which offered families monthly checks based on their income and number of dependents, have ended pending further congressional action.

"For many people, the advance child tax credits became a part of their budget, so you should consider saving your tax refund and using it to supplement your monthly budget going forward," says Tommy Blackburn, a certified financial planner in Newport News, Va.

Another option is to adjust your withholding to every paycheck so you don't pay more tax than you need to. But, Blackburn adds, some people prefer to receive a lump sum each year as a method of forced savings.

Here is a road map to help you decide what you should do with your tax refund:

Save for the next emergency

"First, think about your near-term security," suggests Vince Shorb, CEO of the Las Vegas-based National Financial Educators Council, which supports financial wellness educators. "There are a lot of things going on, from COVID to inflation. I want to make sure people have food on the table and gas to get to work" in the event of an emergency like job loss or unexpected expense, he says. That means putting money into an emergency savings fund before any other priority, including paying off debt.

Unload high-interest debt

With interest rates widely expected to rise this year, credit card and other variable-rate debt would likely become more expensive, which makes using refund money to pay it off a smart move, says Mike Biggica, a CFP in San Francisco. He suggests paying off any debt that carries an interest rate of 6% or higher and also focusing on student loans, medical debt and anything else that carries a variable rate.

Maggie Klokkenga, a financial coach and CFP in Morton, Ill., suggests using an online debt calculator to see how making extra debt payments can speed up the debt-payoff process.

Make room for other goals, too

If you already have your emergency fund and high-interest rate debt addressed, then Klokkenga suggests putting the refund cash in high-yield online savings accounts dedicated to different goals, such as a vacation or retirement. "When it's not in your checking account, it's harder to get to and gives you a pause before you can get the money," she says.

Increasing your contributions to existing retirement accounts such as a 401(k) is another solid option, Biggica says. "For folks who are not already maxing out their 401(k), that increase in contribution makes them feel more secure and responsible," she says.

Splurge within limits

After taking care of emergency savings and debt payments, there might not be enough left from the refund to make a huge purchase like a car, but Scott Alan Turner, a CFP in Aledo, Texas, suggests squeezing in something enjoyable. "Go out and celebrate with something frivolous and entertaining: a nice steak dinner, new designer jeans, concert tickets," he suggests.

Palmer writes for NerdWallet.