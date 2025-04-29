Here are 18 football players to watch next season in the Big Ten Conference

TE Walter Matthews, at 6-6 and 272 pounds, is in the mix for significant playing time after redshirting his first season. He was the No. 2-ranked tight end prospect by ESPN in 2023 and could easily be confused for an offensive tackle. He is advanced as a pass-catcher and route-runner, and he's hard to bring down. The Trojans also might use him as a sixth offensive lineman in the red zone.