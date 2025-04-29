Here are 18 football players to watch next season in the Big Ten Conference

A look at football players in the Big Ten this spring who are poised to have breakout seasons this fall:
Illinois
TE Cole Rusk was expected to be a starter last year, but a major knee injury ended his season before it began. He could make an immediate impact at a position that needs to be more productive. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder was one of the top tight ends in the FCS at Murray State in 2023, catching 39 balls for 507 yards and six touchdowns.
Indiana
WR Omar Cooper Jr. was mostly a backup to Myles Price last season and averaged 21.2 yards on his 28 catches. His seven touchdowns were second among receivers behind star Elijah Sarratt's eight. Indiana brought in the productive Makai Jackson from Appalachian State, but Price and Ke'Shawn Williams are gone and that should give Cooper an opportunity to increase his numbers.
Iowa
WR Jacob Gill stands to benefit greatly from the addition of South Dakota State transfer QB Mark Gronowski, easily the best pure passer at Iowa since three-year starter Nate Stanley (2017-19). Gill had 35 catches for 411 yards last season, modest numbers but still the best among Iowa receivers. Now the ball will be delivered by one of the most prolific quarterbacks in FCS history.
Maryland