Hercy Miller, the former Minnehaha Academy point guard who will play at Tennessee State next season, announced that he has signed a $2 million contract with a Los Angeles-based company called Web Apps America.

Company founder Marcus Brown said in a phone interview that the deal is for four years and that the recent NCAA ruling surrounding athletes being able to profit off their name, image and likeness opened the doors for the partnership.

"We have been thinking about it, we brought it to his attention fairly recently, not too long ago," Brown said.

Miller, who is the son of rapper Master P, confirmed he signed the deal to TMZ on Friday and said he plans to use part of his earnings to give back to others.

"I learned from my dad, I'm going to start off by giving back to the community and everyone around me," Miller said to TMZ. "I have a camp July 21. I'm doing a camp. I'm giving back to the kids and giving out school supplies."

Miller also noted that he's going to get a Tesla, but lease it, not buy.

In the same TMZ interview, his father said the company reached out to Hercy because of his decision to sign with Tennessee State, a historically black university.

"You know what he worked so hard, this is a blessing. They say when you do right blessings will keep coming to you," Master P said. "He's been doing right. He's an A-student. That's why this company did this. They wanted to get with a student-athlete from a HBCU and when they researched him, he was the top athlete when you pull up HBCU."

Brown, who said the company works on mobile apps, websites, augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D-animation and other technologies, is looking forward to working with Miller. The company website said its mission is "to enhance your brands user experience.''

"We've been around for like 10 years," Brown said. "Now we're creating brick and mortar stores. We just opened our first flagship across the state from Apple in downtown Los Angeles. We're excited to be working with Hercy, it's going to be fun."

Miller, who transferred as a junior to Minnehaha Academy for family reasons, is the oldest of the Miller brothers, and his brother Mercy played for the Redhawks last season a freshman.

Hercy scored 45 points in three state tournament games this year as Minnehaha Academy won the Class 3A title.