Herbert Gans, leading sociologist and media analyst, dies at 97

Born in Cologne, Germany to middle-class Jewish parents, Gans and has family fled the Nazis in 1939, moving first to England and settling in Chicago in 1940. Gans became a naturalized citizen in 1945 and served in the Army in 1945-46. He had already liked reading sociology in high school and studied it as an undergraduate at the University of Chicago, where he became close to such faculty members as the social scientist Martin Meyerson and David Reisman, the future author of ''The Lonely Crowd,'' the classic portrait of social anxiety in 1950s America. Gans received a master's in sociology from the University of Chicago and a Ph.D., in 1957, from the University of Pennsylvania.