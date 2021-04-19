MINNEAPOLIS — The 2021 Associated Press All-State team for Minnesota high school boys basketball, as voted on by statewide media:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chet Holmgren, C, Minnehaha Academy

FIRST TEAM

Chet Holmgren, senior, Minnehaha Academy

Will Tschetter, senior, Stewartville

Tre Holloman, junior, Cretin-Derham Hall

Francis Nwaokorie, senior, Champlin Park

Alonzo Dodd, junior, South St. Paul

SECOND TEAM

Andrew Morgan, senior, Waseca

Camden Heide, junior, Wayzata

Lamar Grayson, senior, Richfield

Kooper Vaughn, senior, St. Charles

Hercy Miller, senior, Minnehaha Academy

___

Recent winners of the Player of the Year award:

2020_Jalen Suggs, G, Minnehaha Academy

2019_Matthew Hurt, F, Rochester John Marshall

2018_Tre Jones, G, Apple Valley

2017_Tre Jones, G, Apple Valley

2016_Amir Coffey, G, Hopkins

2015_Sacar Anim, F, DeLaSalle

2014_Tyus Jones, G, Apple Valley and JP Macura, F, Lakeville North

2013_Tyus Jones, G, Apple Valley and Reid Travis, F, DeLaSalle

2012_Tyus Jones, G, Apple Valley

2011_Joe Coleman, F, Hopkins

2010_Marshall Bjorklund, C, Sibley East

2009_Mike Bruesewitz, F, Henry Sibley

2008_Cody Schilling, G, Ellsworth

2007_Cole Aldrich, C, Bloomington Jefferson

2006_Isaiah Dahlman, F, Braham

2005_Isaiah Dahlman, F, Braham

2004_Spencer Tollackson, C, Chaska

2003_Kris Humphries, F, Hopkins

2002_Kris Humphries, F, Hopkins

2001_Rick Rickert, C, Duluth East

2000_Adam Boone, G, Minnetonka and Rick Rickert, C, Duluth East

1999_Shane Schilling, F, Minnetonka

1998_Joel Przybilla, C, Monticello

1997_Joel Przybilla, C, Monticello

1996_Khalid El-Amin, G, Minneapolis North

1995_Nate Holmstadt, C, Monticello and Robert Mestas, G, Minneapolis Roosevelt

1994_Sam Jacobson, G, Park of Cottage Grove

1993_Skipp Schaefbauer, G, Elk River

1992_Trevor Winter, C, Slayton

1991_Joel McDonald, G, Chisholm

1990_Chad Kolander, C, Owatonna

___