NEW YORK — At age 19, Billie Eilish is already looking back.
The Grammy-winning star is releasing a collection of hundreds of rarely seen photos in May, Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday. The book is called "Billie Eilish" and, according to Grand Central, will "capture the essence of Billie inside and out, offering readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more."
"Billie Eilish" includes text but is "predominantly" photos, the publisher said.
In a statement Tuesday, Eilish said: "I spent many hours over many months poring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do."
