LAIE, Hawaii — Kamaka Hepa had 13 points and 12 rebounds to guide Hawaii to a 79-55 victory over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday night.
Noel Coleman scored 13 and added five assists for the Rainbow Warriors (3-1). Harry Rouhliadeff shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Trey Chapman led the way for the Sharks (0-1) with 10 points. Melo Sanchez added nine points, while Jalen Chandler scored eight.
NEXT UP
Hawaii hosts Sacramento State in its next matchup on Friday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 1
Highlights from opening day of the World Cup in Qatar.
Sports
Freshman Stephens leads LMU to OT win over Wake Forest 77-75
Freshman Chance Stephens hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in overtime and Loyola Marymount rallied to beat Wake Forest 77-75 in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday.
Sports
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker done for season with knee injury
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left knee in the fourth quarter of the ninth-ranked Volunteers loss to South Carolina.
Sports
Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island
Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory.
Sports
Live: Cowboys lead Vikings 13-3 in second quarter. Follow on Gameview
The Vikings are trying for their eighth win in a row. Tap here for play-by-play, detailed in-game stats and score updates from around the NFL.