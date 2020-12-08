BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Travis Henson scored 21 points, with seven 3-pointers, and Cal State Bakersfield beat Bethesda 94-43 on Monday night.
De'Monte Buckingham had 13 points and 11 rebounds for CSU Bakersfield (1-1). Justin Edler-Davis added 12 points.
Steve Wooten scored 26 points on 10-of-24 shooting for Bethesda.
