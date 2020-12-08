PEORIA, Ill. — Ja'Shon Henry scored 19 points, Elijah Childs added 17 points and Bradley beat Lewis University 95-62 on Monday night.
Ville Tahvanainen had 14 points and Terry Nolan Jr. 10 for Bradley (4-2).
Dre Bell had 18 points and six rebounds for Lewis. Bruno Williams added 15 points with six assists, and Beau Frericks scored 13.
