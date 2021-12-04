IRVINE, Calif. — Andre Henry came off the bench to score 15 points to carry UC Irvine to an 86-54 win over Bethesda on Friday night.
JC Butler had 14 points and seven rebounds for UC Irvine (5-1), which won its fifth straight game. Collin Welp added 10 points and nine rebounds. Ofure Ujadughele had eight rebounds.
Christopher Blount had 12 points for the Flames. Isaiah Burton added 10 points.
