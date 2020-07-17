Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance will release the names of the jurors in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor on Aug. 3, more than 18 months after his conviction.

But Quaintance sent notice that she will release only their names. The judge, who presided over Noor’s trial, has signed orders six times since his conviction on April 30, 2019, to keep jurors’ names private.

Typically, juror information — including names, jury questionnaires and related data — is released within hours of a verdict.

The Star Tribune filed a motion to unseal the Noor jury information, and a hearing was held in late May. Quaintance repeatedly expressed concerns about the media asking jurors about their deliberations. She cited high interest in the case and the possible harassment.

Quaintance attached a letter to her order Friday, explaining to jurors that they can obtain pro bono legal representation if they need it. She also required reporters to contact jurors through their attorneys if they have one.

The Star Tribune’s lawyer, Leita Walker, said the media’s goal is to understand the jurors and their verdict.

“The press’ role is to be a watchdog on the administration of justice,” Walker said, adding that it was “vitally important to our democracy.”

Jurors convicted Noor of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. They acquitted him of second-degree murder.

Noor, 34, was responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault behind her south Minneapolis home on July 15, 2017, when he shot Damond, 40, from the passenger seat of his police vehicle.

Noor is in prison and his conviction is on appeal. Noor’s attorneys and Hubbard Broadcasting, which owns KSTP-TV and KSTC-TV, joined the Star Tribune’s motion.

The Star Tribune generally doesn’t publish juror names unless they voluntarily speak about their experiences.