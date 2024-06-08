Michael Herzing , interim director of Hennepin Health, the county-run health insurance program, has been picked to be the organization's next leader.

The Hennepin County Board voted unanimously Tuesday, June 4, to appoint Herzing as the CEO of Minnesota's only county-owned health insurance for residents on medical assistance.

Herzing has been interim leader since previous CEO Anne Kanyusik Yoakum stepped down in December. As the agency's permanent leader, Herzing will earn $200,000 annually.

Hennepin Health has more than 35,000 members across three health plans, according to its 2023 annual report. The organization has a budget of about $400 million.

"I'm exceedingly excited to take on this role at Hennepin Health," Herzing told the board. He noted the organization's work to improve residents' health outcomes and address disparities in access to care. "We have an incredible mission."

Herzing has been with Hennepin County since 2005. Previously, he was a director in the human services department supervising the access, aging and disability services area for nine years.