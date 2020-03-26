Hennepin County's cost for housing the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic could easily hit $1 million per week, commissioners learned at a special meeting Thursday.

That number covers housing only and not transportation, food or medical costs.

"There needs to be state help here. Hennepin County can't shoulder the burden," County Administrator David Hough said in response to cost estimates.

The state's most populous county currently spends about $40,000 weekly on housing for the homeless.

The County Board voted last week to give administrators up to $3 million to arrange isolation and quarantine efforts for the homeless during the pandemic.

Daniel Rogan, the county's assistant administrator for operations, described the staggering potential scope of the situation.

Rogan said the county currently has 306 beds that qualify as quarantine and isolation units, many of them in hotels. Already 190 are being used by individuals at high risk of contracting the virus, and another 19 are occupied by residents who are symptomic, he said.

But the infection is still in its early stages in the state, and the number of beds needed for the infected homeless could climb steeply.

Hennepin County has about 2,000 homeless residents, of whom about 400 are without shelter. The county has roughly half the state's homeless population.

There also is concern among commissioners that Hennepin County's success in providing housing for the infected could lead to higher costs as other counties lag in similar services.

"People will find their way to Hennepin County when other counties are setting aside a church basement or something," Commissioner Mike Opat said.

