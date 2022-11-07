Dawanna Witt and Joseph Banks are competing to take over the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, overseeing the largest jail in Minnesota and helping the county's 46 cities investigate crime.

The winner will become the county's first sheriff of color since the office was created in 1852.

One-term Sheriff David Hutchinson remains on medical leave, so the new sheriff will take over an office that has been without an elected leader for nearly a year.

The two campaigns focused on thwarting a violent crime surge in Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs.

Witt said the agency must be agile and adapt to rising crime needs in Minneapolis. "If we don't get things under control, it is everybody's problem," she said during the campaign.

Banks has focused on Minneapolis, too, and thinks the agency needs to be more responsive. "Why is it so hard to come to Minneapolis and help out? I would maneuver my manpower to get after crime hot spots," he said during the campaign.

Witt, a major with the Sheriff's Office, became the first female captain when she worked for the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. Banks was a former acting police chief of an American Indian community but is now a bail agent.

The winner takes over an agency with a $130 million budget and will have an opportunity to remake the office after outgoing Hutchinson crashed a county-owned SUV while driving drunk in December. He pleaded guilty to drunken driving soon after and went on medical leave in May for undisclosed reasons.

Witt, 48, oversees the two largest divisions in the Sheriff's Office, court security and adult detention. She teaches juvenile justice and American corrections at Inver Hills Community College and is on a state advisory panel on child protection and law enforcement education reform.

Banks, 52, a former acting chief of the Lower Sioux Indian Community and police chief in Morton, Minn., narrowly defeated Bloomington police officer Jai Hanson in the primary.

One area that Banks and Witt agree on is that the Sheriff's Office needs to have a robust recruitment program. Witt said it's difficult to help enforce preventive crime measures for other agencies without a larger personnel pool.