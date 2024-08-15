Hennepin County officials are seeking residents’ input on an updated solid waste plan before it is submitted to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in October.
Hennepin County seeks input on its solid waste plan
Residents are encouraged to weigh in on the plan that covers everything from boosting recycling to sending less trash to landfills.
Metro counties must detail how they will implement the state agency’s 20-year plan for reducing waste, boosting recycling and sending less trash to landfills.
Hennepin County’s plan includes improving curbside organics pick up, pre-processing waste to keep recyclables out of landfills, limiting single-use items and developing a more sustainable purchasing policy.
Comments received before Sept. 5 will be considered before county officials finalize their solid waste plan and submit it to the state.
Learn more about Hennepin County’s plan and submit comments at: beheardhennepin.org/solid-waste-plan.
