Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty sent a letter to police chiefs across her jurisdiction on Jan. 1 announcing new requirements on what their agencies must disclose about an officer's history of misconduct — an effort she says will ensure fairer court proceedings for criminal defendants.

Prosecutors in the United States are constitutionally obligated to disclose any information that could aid in the case of someone accused of a crime, including evidence that casts doubt on the credibility of a witness, such as the police officers whose testimony and investigations are critical to securing convictions. This data — known as "Brady" or "Giglio," for the legal doctrines — may include an officer's pattern of rule breaking or lying. But there is debate among prosecutors across America on what exactly must be disclosed.

Moriarty's letter instructs police departments in Hennepin County to begin turning over any evidence of critical findings related to a police officers' truthfulness or candor, bias against person or group, excessive force, improper search and seizure or abuse of authority. They must also notify the courts if an officer failed to follow proper protocols related to collecting or handling evidence, obtaining statements, recording communications, obtaining consent to search or record communications, supervising criminal informants or analyzing forensic evidence.

In an interview, Moriarty said her office has been meeting with police chiefs and legal experts since shortly after she started in her position last year. She also hired Clare Diegel, a former public defender and attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, to help develop a new policy based on best practices.

Under the past administration's interpretation of the law, Moriarty said, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office only disclosed data deemed public information under Minnesota statute—which may be inconsistent across police agencies. For example, in Minneapolis, if a police officer is accused of misconduct, and an investigation finds merit, the complaint will become public under state law once the officer is disciplined. But if the officer is "coached" — a gentler form of discipline — Minneapolis says that doesn't constitute a public record, and in turn wouldn't have been disclosed. Yet other agencies may say "coaching" does fall under the umbrella of a public record.

"This is much more proactive — which is what the Supreme Court requires us to do," Moriarty said of the new policy.

Moriarty said private data will be reviewed by her office under court order, meaning it won't be released publicly.

'Sea change'

In her past job as chief public defender in Hennepin County, Moriarty saw examples of prosecutors building criminal cases on the testimonies of police officers she knew were not reliable.

In one especially egregious example, the defense repeatedly won dismissals based on the same Corcoran police officer's vehicle searches that judges later deemed unconstitutional. After the sixth dismissal, in February 2020, the officer, Cody Vojacek, told the judge he had no plans to change his policing tactics based on the court's findings.

"No, because I disagreed with the findings of those orders," Vojacek said in court. "So no, I didn't. I do things exactly the same as I always have."

Moriarty said she talked about this case at a meeting with police leadership recently, and the Corcoran chief approached her after and said, "I want you to know, I had no idea any of that was going on."

"I was really, really surprised — and disappointed — to hear that this office had never contacted him," Moriarty said in an interview this week.

Moriarty said her new policy also marks a "sea change" in how prosecutors inform police leadership of these type of credibility problems with officers that lead to putting officers with histories of bad behavior on the stand. "When a case is suppressed and we have to dismiss it, we are making sure that the officer and the chief knows about that."

She said Vojacek's is an extreme case, and the problems more often come down to a "training issue."

In most cases, it's difficult for defense attorneys to know if the prosecutor is disclosing what's required by law. If an allegation isn't disclosed, the defense may never become aware that it exists.

Moriarty planned to announce the new policy at a news conference Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at Startribune.com for more details.