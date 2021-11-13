The Hennepin County medical examiner is asking for help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday.

According to a news release Saturday, the woman died at 3513 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis. The cause and manner of death remain unknown pending investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The woman, who the release said was likely in her third trimester of pregnancy, is described as about 5 feet tall and 125 pounds. She appears to be Caucasian, according to the release, and has a pierced right ear lobe with a hoop earring and a pierced belly button with a straight, thin rod. A white metal ring with a white stone was found on her right hand.

Anyone who believes they may know the woman's identity should call the medical examiner at 612-215-6300 and ask to speak to an investigator.