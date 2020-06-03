The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released the full autopsy results performed on George Floyd with his family's permission.

The release comes nine days after Floyd died following his detention on the pavement by police at a Minneapolis intersection and as crucial differences surfaced Monday with private autopsy findings released by family attorney Benjamin Crump.

The release of the 20-page report comes "with the consent and cooperation of Mr. George Floyd's family and their legal representatives," the examiner's office said in a statement that noted a court order was also needed.

The key difference between the medical examiner's findings and those of the family's examination is whether Floyd died from asphyxia.

The medical examiner made a point last week to say no, while the family's findings focused heavily on asphyxia being caused by officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd's neck for several minutes with his knee while fellow officer Thomas Lane put his weight on the 46-year-old's back.

Before releasing the full report, the examiner's office summarized in two public disclosures that Floyd died as a result of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." It also listed "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease," as well as fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use as "other significant conditions."

Protesters stood outside the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct station on Tuesday night, May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis to protest the death of George Floyd. A nonprofit, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, has faced criticism from President Donald Trump and Republicans following donations to its bail-relief efforts from celebrities and staffers from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1672387

Chauvin, Lane, and officers J Alexander Keung and Tou Thao were on the scene as well. All have been fired and charged with felonies.