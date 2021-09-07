The Hennepin County medical examiner has arrived at an Edina Park on Tuesday afternoon where a 2½-year-old girl with autism apparently wandered away from her family, police said.

More than 150 fire and law enforcement personnel from Edina and neighboring suburbs were looking in and around Rosland Park in hopes of finding Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed after a search was conducted through the night, said Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama.

Police Chief Todd Milburn said Iklas is nonverbal because of her autism and was last wearing a yellow top, blue leggings and pink shoes when she went missing about 5 p.m.

"Our concern last night was that she may have been attracted to [areas] of water," Milburn said during a hastily called news conference in the park's parking lot off Valley View Road near W. 66th Street.

Milburn said the father came to the park with Iklas and other children in the family. The father said that Iklas wandered off while he was taking one of the other children to the bathroom. The father and others at the park searched on their own for a time and then notified authorities, the chief said.

While Milburn raised no concerns about an abduction, he added, "We always have an eye toward any possibility as we go through this."

Fire Chief Slama said the search remains concentrated to the park and surrounding neighborhoods and nothing farther out.

Residents nearby should check their property for any evidence of Iklas' whereabouts.

At her young age, "we don't believe she would go super far," Slama said.

Milburn said that anyone with information about this case should call 911 immediately.

"Our focus is to find the child alive," he said.