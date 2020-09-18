Hennepin County is investigating an apparent death by suicide at the downtown jail after a 23-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell last Friday.

The man, who was housed alone, was found at approximately 5:45 p.m. that day during a routine wellness check, a Hennepin County news release said.

Deputies began CPR right away, the release said, and the man was taken to HCMC. He remained there until he died Thursday.

The inmate had been booked about 1:45 p.m. Friday after being arrested on a felony probation violation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death, the release said.

The county’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scene and the incident is still under investigation. The state Department of Corrections will also look into the death.