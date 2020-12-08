Hennepin County is expected to get a new chief public defender Tuesday, to be chosen from among three finalists who will be interviewed by the state Board of Public Defense.

The finalists are Kassius Benson, who has a private criminal defense practice, and Lindsay Siolka and Shawn Webb, both supervising attorneys in the county public defender’s office.

One of them will replace Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty, who has held the job since 2014 but has been publicly on the outs with the board and the state’s Chief Public Defender Bill Ward for most of the past year. The state board voted 4-2 in September against renewing Moriarty’s contract for another four years. Her term is up at the end of the year.

Webb will be interviewed at 9:30 a.m., followed by Siolka at 10:45 a.m. and Benson at 12:15 p.m. Parts of the meeting will be open, and information is available on the state’s website.

The new public defender will take charge of the busy office after a difficult year that began in December 2019, when Moriarty was abruptly placed on paid leave pending an investigation that led to her discipline for social media activity and following concerns about her ability to collaborate with other public officials.

In addition to the instability and uncertainty with Moriarty’s position, Hennepin County’s public defense attorneys have been working under shifting conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health restrictions have made it challenging for them to protect themselves and their clients while ensuring timely court sessions.

Lindsay Siolka

After the investigation, Moriarty returned to work even though she was at odds with Ward, who preceded her in the Hennepin County job.

On Sept. 30, the board conducted an extraordinary daylong session regarding Moriarty’s future. After an airing of grievances against her and many testimonials from supporters, the board voted 4-2 against renewing her contract.

At the hearing, which was open to the public at her request, Moriarty said there was a “double standard” regarding her relationships with “justice partners.”

She noted that Ward had “bragged” multiple times that Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea “hates him” and that he “does not get along with” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Moriarty reapplied for her job but wasn’t chosen as a finalist. She hasn’t indicated what she will do next, though she has said that she was weighing options that include a lawsuit against the state.

Considered a highly talented litigator, Moriarty will remain a Hennepin County employee and could return to the ranks of criminal defense attorneys in the office. The office has about 118 employees, most of them attorneys.

The chief public defender job in Hennepin County has an annual salary range of $140,317 to $161,398.

