Hennepin County wants to move quickly to get $212 million in federal CARES funds to those on the brink of financial and existential disaster — especially nursing homes, renters and small businesses.

“I’m out of patience,” Commissioner Mike Opat said Thursday. “We’re six weeks into this and there’s no appreciable action that I can see” by the state, he said, to help stem the crush of COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities.

Opat’s were among the most pointed comments during a one-hour briefing session held via video on how the county can and can’t use the money from the federal government that has already arrived.

All the County Board members voiced an eagerness to get financial help to residents and businesses. Some expressed frustration at the mounting COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care facilities and lack of action by the state to help.

“While the state is ramping up, we need to step in and fill that gap,” Commissioner Jan Callison said.

Callison used numbers to explain the county’s role. A quarter of the state’s residents live in Hennepin County, a third of the state’s jobs are in the county and half of state residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 65% of coronavirus-related deaths have occurred there.

“When the story of the pandemic is written, a lot of this will be about Hennepin County,” she said.

Last week, the board voted to provide grants of $7,500 to 265 small businesses and to allow homeowners to push first-half property tax payments to July without penalty.

Now commissioners are talking about spending millions for rental assistance, and they want to do it fast.

“People need security. They need stability. They need to know they can stay in their house for the next three months,” Callison said.

Commissioner Jeff Johnson, who opposes much of the board’s spending, said he wants to push the money out the door, especially to nursing homes and businesses.

“I have a lot of citizens who are literally losing their life’s dream right now,” he said.

Twitter: @rochelleolson