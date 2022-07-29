The chair of the Hennepin County board of commissioners is proposing that public commenting during committee meetings no longer be streamed online.

Marion Greene told board members about the proposal earlier this month. Previously, people who called in comments or spoke in person during the open forum section of the agendas were broadcast and included in the public record. The board's seven commissioners weren't allowed to respond or offer context to any comments.

Depending on the issue, the forums were often dominated with comments from the county's employee union and advocacy groups and supporters. While several commissioners raised concerns that the forum was sometimes used to spread misinformation and hate speech, Commissioner Angela Conley said she believes complete board transparency is a critical reason to continue to air public comments.

"We are stewards of the public and we do $2 billion worth of business each year in representation of more than 1 million residents of the county," said Conley. "People should be part of the public record."

Although the county broadcasts board and committee meetings, there aren't any rules or regulations that require it. The county decided to include the open forums several years ago. The forums aren't held for full board meetings, only committee meetings which range from public safety to health and human services.

The board will vote on Greene's proposal Tuesday. The proposal will allow people to comment for two minutes instead of three minutes under previous forum guidelines. For the first time, the board is offering people to speak in person during forums and not only call in comments.

"We continue to listen to community, however and wherever they show up," said Greene, who is the only commissioner facing re-election this year.

All comments will be heard by commissioners. If public comment lasts for longer than thirty minutes, the remainder of comments will be shared with board members in an email to listen to on their own schedules.

Transparency in the conduct of Hennepin County business "is at our core," said Greene.

"We take that public trust very seriously. All meetings are streamed live and available on demand. Board briefings are public," she said. "County policy making and decision making is completely transparency."

While the board welcome residents comments during open forum, Greene said there have been concerns around misinformation. The role of the board during open forum is to listen, without responding. That can lead to the assumption that what is being said is accurate or factually correct.

In a committee meeting discussion about her proposal earlier this month, she cited a caller who claimed that all voting machines were unsecured and tampered with and that the county refused to share real election results.

It appears Conley is the only commissioner who plans to vote against the proposal. In the board's earlier discussion, she said she wasn't aware of another example of public comments not being televised. Commissioner Debbie Goettel said Eden Prairie doesn't broadcast comments and Richfield will stop showing comments if it involves hate speech.

Conley recalled with the open forum idea was first pitched that she was pleased that residents will have another opportunity to connect with elected leaders. She is trying to find a way to keep comments in the public record.

"I ran for election to include voices in everything we do," she said.