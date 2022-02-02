The Hennepin County attorney and public defender's offices are clashing over a blanket request from prosecutors to remove a judge from all felony cases despite legal precedent that prohibits such moves and the county attorney's previous criticism of blanket bans.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman filed a request Jan. 21 to ban Hennepin County District Judge William Koch from presiding over all felony cases — including hearings, trials and sentencings — and from signing off on search warrants and charges.

The county attorney's office did not specify their reasons for the blanket removal in its letter, but issued a recent statement calling Koch's conduct into question. The office did not provide examples.

"As far as Judge Koch is concerned, this office is undertaking a more comprehensive removal," said a statement from Freeman's office. "It is based on issues with the judicial temperament and decisions made by Judge Koch that appear based on arbitrary factors and not the law. We have not been required to do this in the past."

Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Kassius Benson disagreed with the county attorney's assessment and plans to challenge the request.

"Our take on Judge Koch is different from that," Benson said. "He holds us to high standards, including prosecutors. He has a fair court room."

Koch has not publicly addressed the matter via a request for comment placed through a court spokesperson.

Freeman's office said its request is "ongoing." The status and process for hearing the request was not immediately known; Koch oversaw felony cases this week.

"...the Hennepin County Attorney's Office... exercises its right to remove the Honorable William Koch from presiding over all felony cases assigned to him on or after today's date," said Freeman's request. "This is notice also intended to apply to all felony calendars assigned to Judge Koch, as well as the felony signing calendar."

Freeman's request was addressed to Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette, District Court Administrator Sarah Lindahl-Pfeiffer and Benson.

The Minnesota Rules of Criminal procedure that governs courtroom conduct allows defense attorneys and prosecutors to request a judge's removal from a specific case without explanation within seven days of the judge's assignment to the case. Benson said the county attorney's request falls outside of the rule's boundaries.

"The spirit of the rule is that a judge should be removed if he or she is not a good fit for a particular case, so a blanket removal of Judge Koch or any other judge from all cases, I look at it as an abuse of the removal rule," Benson said. "You can't do that."

Koch, who was appointed to the bench by Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2007, is known for holding police and attorneys to exacting standards and limiting evidence when it is collected improperly. He has also served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in Minnesota, a special assistant U.S. Attorney in Maryland and a Judge Advocate in the U.S. Air Force, according to his official court biography.

"He holds lawyers to high standards," Benson said. "There's no reason to exclude him from all felony cases."

In 1999, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled against the use of blanket removals, noting that a blanket removal "strikes at the very heart of judicial independence."

In 2011, Freeman criticized the public defender's office for filing notices to remove then-Hennepin County District Judge Robert Small in 30 cases.

"It's frustrating, and it's not the right thing to do," Freeman said of the Small case. "We have never blanket filed in our lives."

Freeman's office cited the 1999 state Supreme Court decision in its fight against removing Small, whom some public defenders felt openly favored prosecutors.