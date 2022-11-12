Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Taylor Hendricks had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Jayhlon Young scored 17 points, and Central Florida defeated Florida State 68-54 on Friday night.

Ithiel Horton added 14 points for the Knights (1-1) and Lahat Thioune had 10 rebounds off the bench.

UCF led 58-41 on Horton's 3-pointer with 8:14 remaining. The Knights cooled off down the stretch and scored only six points in the final four minutes.

Darin Green Jr., who scored 20 points for UCF when the Knights defeated FSU in 2020, led the Seminoles with 17 points. Although Florida State leads the series 11-2, UCF has won the past two.

Cameron Corhen added 12 points off the bench for FSU (0-2) and Cam'Ron Fletcher scored 11. Fletcher's six rebounds were the team-high as the Seminoles were outrebounded 52-22.

UCF led 39-29 at halftime and maintained at least a 10-point lead over the final 18 minutes of the game.

It was the second defeat this week for Florida State, which opened with an 83-74 loss to Stetson. UCF lost its opener to UNC Asheville.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25